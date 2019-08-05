TV Ratings: 'CMA Fest' Steady as ABC Tops Sunday

'Big Brother' remains the night's top show among adults 18-49 but ABC's annual concert special pulls in consistent numbers across its three hours.

ABC's annual CMA Fest concert special led the network to a ratings win Sunday, pulling in numbers on par with its performance a year ago. CBS' Big Brother held on to its top spot among adults 18-49 on the broadcast networks.

The three-hour CMA Fest ticked down in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating, versus 0.9 a year ago (when it aired on a Wednesday night), but its 4.69 million viewers was virtually identical to the 4.72 million it drew in 2018.

A rerun of America's Funniest Home Videos (0.7 in adults 18-49, 4.3 million viewers) was also higher than usual, contributing to ABC's victory on the night.

Big Brother delivered a 1.1 in adults 18-49, up slightly from a week ago, and was steady in viewers with 4.31 million. Instinct (0.3) and The Good Fight (0.2) matched their 18-49 ratings from a week ago, and 60 Minutes led the night in total viewers with 6.3 million.

Fox's What Just Happened??! was the only other original to air on the broadcast nets Sunday. It was in line with its season averages at 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 725,000 viewers.

ABC averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime, beating out the 0.5 for CBS. NBC scored a 0.4 with a night of reruns. Fox drew a 0.3 and The CW a 0.1.

