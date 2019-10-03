CNN's Dana Bash to Consult on NBC Political Drama

'The Hill' will follow the relationship between media and politics in Washington.

CNN political correspondent Dana Bash will be a consulting producer on a Washington-set drama in development at NBC.

The Hill will track the relationship between media and politics in Washington, D.C. The project, which has a script commitment at the network, comes from Sony Pictures TV and writer Paul Grellong (Hawaii Five-0, Scorpion).

The show is described as a high-stakes character drama that lives at the intersection of media and Capitol Hill, where everything is transacted: information, love, sex, fame and power. It will focus on the gifted, flawed and fascinating people who call that world home.

Bash, who has covered politics for CNN for some two decades, will serve as a consulting producer on The Hill. Grellong executive produces with Josh Berman (Notorious, Drop Dead Diva), Chris King and former Larry King Live EP Wendy Walker, who worked with Berman on ABC's Notorious in 2016. Berman's Osprey Productions is based at Sony.

The Hill is the third show in development at NBC for Berman and Osprey this season. The company is also behind a St. Elmo's Fire update and an untitled drama from writer David Slack about an enigmatic billionaire and a group of people who have had their bodies frozen in an effort to cheat death.