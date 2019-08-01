CNN's Democratic Debate Ratings Improve in Night 2

Preliminary numbers for the second face-off of presidential hopefuls are up double digits from Tuesday's telecast.

The second half of CNN's Democratic primary debate scored better ratings than the first, rising by double digits in the early numbers.

Wednesday's coverage drew a combined 8.7 household rating in metered markets on CNN and CNN International, up about 19 percent from a preliminary 7.3 for Tuesday's telecast. Each night featured 10 candidates in the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Tuesday's debate ended up with 8.69 million viewers. Should the gains in Wednesday's early ratings carry through to the finals, CNN will likely end up with about 10 million viewers (more complete figures will be available later in the day).

That would be CNN's second-biggest audience ever for Democratic primary debate, behind the first such forum of the 2016 cycle in October 2015 (15.46 million). Tuesday's broadcast is currently No. 2 in the network's history for Democratic primary debates.

The first round of Democratic debates, which aired on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo in late June averaged 15.26 million and 18.1 million viewers — the latter a record high for the party in the primaries.

Both CNN debates are above the average for the Democratic primary in 2015-16. The nine primary debates that campaign season averaged just under 8 million viewers each.