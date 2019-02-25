Cobie Smulders to Star in ABC P.I. Drama

The 'Avengers' and 'How I Met Your Mother' actress will play a former military intelligence officer-turned-private detective in 'Stumptown.'

Cobie Smulders is rematerializing at ABC.

The Avengers actress, last seen in that world in a post-credits scene in Infinity War, will play the lead in the network's pilot Stumptown. She'll play a whip-smart, hard-luck heroine who works as a private investigator in her hometown of Portland, Ore.

Smulders' casting in the project comes shortly after the cancellation of Netflix series Friends From College, where she starred for two seasons.

Stumptown, from ABC Studios and writer Jason Richman (Detroit 187, Mercy Street) is inspired by the Oni Press graphic novels of the same name and follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, complicated unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran who works as a P.I. in Portland. With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own.

In addition to playing SHIELD agent Maria Hill in the Marvel films and Friends From College, Smulders starred in CBS' How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons. She'll next be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters in June. She is repped by UTA, Fourward and attorney Cheryl Snow of Gang Tyre.

Richman executive produces Stumptown with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad of The District, comics author Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. The pilot filmed in Portland and Vancouver.