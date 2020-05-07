3:45pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
Cobie Smulders Updates 'How I Met Your Mother's' Robin Sparkles for 2020
How I Met Your Mother's "Robin Sparkles" is back with a 2020 update.
On the former CBS comedy, star Cobie Smulders played Robin Scherbatsky, a news anchor who had a secret past as a teenage Canadian pop star named Robin Sparkles. The actress, thanks to series creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, took to her Instagram account Thursday to release a new, updated take on Robin Sparkles' biggest hit, "Let's Go to the Mall."
The new track is fittingly called "Let's All Stay at Home" and features new lyrics from Thomas and Bays that address what life is like amid government-mandated safer-at-home orders to avoid places like, well, the mall.
"It was a wonderful journey down memory lane," Smulders wrote in the post, which has scored more than 100,000 views in its first hour alone.
The clip is the latest way in which stars and creators alike are using nostalgia for beloved programming to benefit various covid-related charities. Smulders' post encourages fans to donate to three charities: Save the Children, Canada Helps and Daily Bread Food Bank.
Watch the new clip and the original HIMYM video, both below.
Welp. Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me! A huge thank you to Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics. And to Brian Kim, who helped compose this song originally. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane. If you are able and willing please donate to the following charities. There are links in my Stories. @savethechildren @canadahelps @dailybreadTO Thank you to @20thcenfoxtv #himym #robinsparkles #letsallstayathome @justinpjtrudeau #waynegretzky
