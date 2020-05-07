Cobie Smulders Updates 'How I Met Your Mother's' Robin Sparkles for 2020

Series creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays reimagined the show's faux Canadian hit "Let's Go to the Mall" with a timely take — and for a worthwhile reason.

How I Met Your Mother's "Robin Sparkles" is back with a 2020 update.

On the former CBS comedy, star Cobie Smulders played Robin Scherbatsky, a news anchor who had a secret past as a teenage Canadian pop star named Robin Sparkles. The actress, thanks to series creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, took to her Instagram account Thursday to release a new, updated take on Robin Sparkles' biggest hit, "Let's Go to the Mall."

The new track is fittingly called "Let's All Stay at Home" and features new lyrics from Thomas and Bays that address what life is like amid government-mandated safer-at-home orders to avoid places like, well, the mall.

"It was a wonderful journey down memory lane," Smulders wrote in the post, which has scored more than 100,000 views in its first hour alone.

The clip is the latest way in which stars and creators alike are using nostalgia for beloved programming to benefit various covid-related charities. Smulders' post encourages fans to donate to three charities: Save the Children, Canada Helps and Daily Bread Food Bank.

Watch the new clip and the original HIMYM video, both below.