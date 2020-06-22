'Cobra Kai' Moves to Netflix as YouTube Officially Out of Scripted

The first two seasons will join the unaired third of the 'Karate Kid' sequel starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka on its the new platform.

Cobra Kai has found its new home.

With YouTube now officially out of the scripted space, Netflix has acquired the first three seasons of the Karate Kid sequel starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. The first two seasons, which aired on YouTube in 2018 and 2019, will make their debut on Netflix later this year. A premiere date for the third season of the drama from Sony Pictures Television will move to Netflix at a date to be determined. YouTube had previously picked up the comedy for a third season before changing its business model from a subscription to an ad-supported platform.

With Cobra Kai's move to Netflix now completed, YouTube is officially out of the scripted business. Cobra Kai is the third YouTube scripted original to find a new home amid its shift away from the pricey genre. Starz last month picked up Lionsgate-produced Step Up, while fellow premium cable network Showtime added Sony-produced On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

It's also worth noting that when Cobra Kai was originally taken out with both Macchio and Zabka attached, Netflix and Hulu, among others, were among the bidders for the comedy series. The series ultimately landed at YouTube Red as part of Susanne Daniels' efforts to age up the platform's demographic from 18-34 to the more advertiser-coveted 18-49 set.

"The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," said Brian Wright, Netflix vp originals. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."

Cobra Kai is the latest series to get new life at Netflix. It joins Lucifer, Longmire, Designated Survivor and The Killing, among others.



