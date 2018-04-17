Stephen Colbert, James Comey Talk About What It's Like "Working for a Mob Boss"

The former FBI director told the 'Late Show' host that he was "quite surprised" when President Trump fired him last year, but was mum on further details into the Russia investigation.

Former FBI director James Comey appeared on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to promote his new autobiography, A Higher Loyalty.

On the subject of being fired last year by President Donald Trump, Comey told Colbert, “I actually was quite surprised because I thought, I’m leading the Russia investigation. Even though our relationship is becoming strained, there’s no way I’d be fired ... that's a crazy thing to do.”

Comey, who was fired by Trump amid the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, responded to a tweet by the president earlier Tuesday that he should be jailed by calling Trump's statements "not OK" and "not normal."

Noting a passage in Comey’s book that states he “drank Pinot Noir in a plastic cup” while onboard a plane after being fired, Colbert produced two cups and poured himself and the former FBI director a toast. “To the truth,” Colbert offered.

When Colbert asked Comey if there are "things that you know about the Russian investigation … that we haven’t learned yet," the former FBI director was quick to respond with a simple "yes."

When asked for specifics, Comey was equally monosyllabic, this time in the negative. He expanded, saying, “I had to have my book reviewed by the FBI to make sure it didn’t include classified information or any sensitive investigative information, so it's not in the book and I can’t talk about it.” Colbert then insisted Comey have “some more wine,” seemingly to loosen his tongue.