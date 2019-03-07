Cole Sprouse on How 'Riverdale' Cast Is Coping With Luke Perry's Death: "We're Recovering"

"Luke was one of those guys that I think would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than lamenting it, but he was a good man," Sprouse said.

Cole Sprouse dropped in to The Late Late Show Thursday night to chat with host James Corden about his upcoming film Five Feet Apart, which sees the Riverdale star tackling the role of a patient with cystic fibrosis.

Striking a serious note, Corden brought up to his guest the passing of his Riverdale co-star Luke Perry, to which Sprouse said, "We’re recovering. We’re all going through the paces."

"Luke was one of those guys that I think would much rather have us laughing and telling stories about his life than lamenting it, but he was a good man," Sprouse said, adding, "He was one of the guys that you never heard a bad word said about him ever in Hollywood, but out of respect for the privacy of his family during this time, I’m just trying to keep it brief."

As for his new film, which marks the first movie role of Sprouse's adult career, the actor explained that he plays a character, Will, who falls in love in "a world without touch" due to his illness.

Because of their disease the two characters are supposed to stay six feet apart, he said, but “they decide to sacrifice that" and stay only one foot apart from each other, in the process accepting "all the dangers that lie within that for one another."

"But it’s really a story about two star-crossed lovers falling in love within that sort of hospital setting and [within a] set of rules that we’re not so used to," Sprouse said.

CBS Films' Five Feet Apart releases into theaters on March 15. The film is directed by Justin Baldoni and also stars Haley Lu Richardson.