Lifetime Tackling College Admissions Scandal in TV Movie

Lifetime may win the race to put the college admissions scandal on TV. The cable network, famous for its quick turnarounds on dramatizations, is working on an original movie based on the ordeal that’s taken out a slew of notable Hollywood personalities.

Announcing the project on Tuesday morning during its semi-annual meeting with the Television Critics Association, A+E Networks president Rob Sharenow said the movie would be out later in 2019.

There’s no casting as of yet, but the film is being executive produced by Gail Katz and Howard Braunstein. Adam Salky will direct, with Stephen Tolkin penning the script.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” reads the description. “When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads.”

It’s not immediately clear if those two wealthy mothers are the most famous women implicated in the FBI investigation, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Full House actress Lori Loughlin, though it’s hard to imagine they won’t be referenced.



Lifetime is not alone in its desire to tackle the “Operation Varsity Blues.” Annapurna TV is working on a miniseries treatment of the events, and several other projects are in various states of development.