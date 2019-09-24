Another College Admissions Scandal TV Show Is in the Works (Exclusive)

Entertainment 360 has optioned Cadence13 podcast 'Gangster Capitalism' and will prep it as an anthology, with the first season tackling Operation Varsity Blues.

The appetite for TV shows based on the college admissions scandal continues to grow.

Entertainment 360 has optioned season one of Cadence13's Gangster Capitalism, with plans to adapt the college admissions scandal podcast as an anthology.



The series, which will be shopped to premium cable networks and streamers, takes an unflinching look at white-collar corruption and the dark side of the American dream. The first season will focus on Operation Varsity Blues, the scandal that saw 50 parents, coaches and administrators — including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin — arrested after having paid millions in a bid to get their children into elite universities.



Margaret Nagle (Boardwalk Empire) will write the first episode and serve as showrunner on Gangster Capitalism for Entertainment 360, the joint-venture studio of talent management firm Management 360 and Media Rights Capital (MRC). Management 360 will produce the series alongside Carla Hacken and Cadence13. Andrew Jenks, who co-wrote and hosted the podcast, will serve as a consulting producer on the drama.

This is the fourth TV project focused on the college admissions scandal, joining other projects in the works from NBC and Greg Berlanti, Annapurna TV and Lifetime.

Gangster Capitalism is the latest script in the works for Entertainment 360. Since launching in August with the goal of creating and distributing content for the talent management firm, the studio is teaming with the likes of Gabriel Sherman (The Loudest Voice), Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and Jay Carson (House of Cards), among others. Former Universal Content Productions exec Kate Fenske serves as president of the studio.

MRC is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.