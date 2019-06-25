Comedian Alice Wetterlund Sets Stand-Up Special at Amazon (Exclusive)

The set comes as the tech giant's Prime Video dips its toes into a space dominated by rival Netflix.

Comic Alice Wetterlund will debut her first special on Amazon, as the tech behemoth continues to dip its toes into the stand-up space.

The special, My Mama Is a Human and So Am I, will debut on Amazon's Prime Video later in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

In the special, Wetterlund will offer up her "comedic takes of ice and fire" on a host of topics.

Wetterlund is an actress and comic whose credits include Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, People of Earth and Silicon Valley. She was a regular on MTV's Girl Code and has appeared on Conan and @Midnight. She'll be a regular on Syfy's upcoming series Resident Ailen and also co-hosts Star Trek: The Next Generation podcast Treks and the City.

Amazon has now greenlit a handful of stand-up specials as it makes a foray into an area of programming recently dominated by rival streamer Netflix. The first such special, Jim Gaffigan's Quality Time, was picked up in January and is set to debut in August.

Amazon has also ordered a special from Broad City star Ilana Glazer, which taped earlier in June for a release date to be determined. Both Gaffigan's and Glazer's specials are produced by Comedy Dynamics, which is doing the same for Wetterlund's set.

Cisco Henson, Olivia Gerke and Michael Rotenberg executive produce the special; Brian Volk-Weiss directs.

Wetterlund is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels.