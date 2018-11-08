Comedian Katherine Ryan Sets Netflix Series and Special

The comic will do her second stand-up special for the streamer as well as star in and write a series called 'The Duchess.'

Comedian Katherine Ryan has made a double deal with Netflix, landing her second stand-up special and a scripted comedy series at the streaming giant.

Ryan's special, Glitter Room, is a version of the show she toured the U.K. with earlier this year, selling out venues. It will tape Dec. 11 in Los Angeles and launch on Netflix in 2019. Glitter Room will be her second special for the streamer, following 2017's In Trouble.

Ryan will also write, executive produce and star in The Duchess, a six-episode scripted series. She'll play a "fashionably disruptive" single mom living in London, and the show will follow her as she makes powerful and problematic choices involving herself, her daughter, Olive, and her ex, with whom she's considering having a second child.

3 Arts Entertainment is producing both Glitter Room and The Duchess. The stand-up special also comes from Irwin Entertainment and is executive produced by Ryan, Kitty Laing, John Irwin, Dave Becky and Josh Lieberman.

Becky and Lieberman of 3 Arts are also executive producers of The Duchess with Ryan, as well as Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried and Ed Macdonald of Clerkenwell Films (The End of the F***ing World).

Separately, Ryan will also star in Netflix's upcoming panel series The Fix alongside Jimmy Carr and D.L. Hughley.