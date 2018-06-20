Jerry Seinfeld Teases New 'Comedians in Cars' Season in 93 Seconds

Jerry Seinfeld knows today's TV landscape is packed and that people are always on-the-go (probably, with coffee in hand). That's why he offered a 93-second teaser for the upcoming season of his Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

In the new trailer released on Wednesday, Matthew Broderick joins the host for an appropriately efficient preview of snippets from Seinfeld's upcoming car chats from the 10th edition of his digital series.

"Practically everyone is coming out with brand new, even longer, more complicated shows. Don't you have enough to keep track of?" asks a voiceover before Seinfeld continues, "Without trying to remember: Who's a wizard? Who's a machine? Who's a zombie? Our average episode is only 14 minutes long. ... We think one car, two comedians and some coffee is plenty."

During the opener, which is styled after an old, classic car commercial, Broderick then adds: "Here's our entire new season in 93 seconds."

New episodes of Comedians in Cars moved from Crackle, its original distributor, to Netflix in late 2017. Since then, the streaming giant has become home to the series' 59 previous episodes, which feature appearances from a variety of stars, including Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and even former president Barack Obama.

When season 10 bows on July 6, Seinfeld will be up to his usual antics of driving around for coffee in various vintage cars with his latest star-studded comic lineup.

The new season features 12, 20-minute episodes with guest apperances from Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, the late Jerry Lewis, Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Dana Carvey, John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj, Zach Galifianakis, Neil Brennan and Brian Regan. Though Broderick is featured in the trailer introduction, he is not expected to make an appearance during the season.

The short teaser features sound bites from each guest, including Alec Baldwin reminiscing about his high school experience (with a demonstration of "gyrating"), Kate McKinnon discussing her frequent — and often intense — recognition for her Hillary Clinton impersonation and Tracy Morgan, who acknowledges his near-fatal car crash in which the comedian was left in a coma for 10 days in 2014.

The episode featuring Lewis was taped prior to August 2017, when the iconic comedian died from heart disease at age 91. Following his passing, Seinfeld posted a tribute on Instagram to his friend with a photo of their ride-along interview. Seinfeld wrote, "As I've said many times, if you don't get Jerry Lewis, you don't understand comedy. Spending an afternoon with him a couple months ago in Vegas for Comedians in Cars was a comedy life moment for me."