Comedy Central Cancels 'The Opposition,' Orders New Jordan Klepper Series

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper is ending after one season. But, despite the cancellation, host Jordan Klepper is staying put at Comedy Central with a new half-hour series, tentatively titled Klepper.

"We are excited to announce Klepper, a new, primetime weekly series created by and starring Jordan Klepper. The new series will premiere in early 2019 with production beginning in July," Comedy Central said in a statement on Friday. "Accordingly, production on The Opposition will cease after its June 28 episode. We thank the cast and crew of The Opposition for their incredible efforts in creating such a bold, provocative show and look forward to the launch of Jordan’s new primetime series next year."

Klepper created his character for The Opposition, an alt-media satire that debuted in September of 2017, after seeing how alternative media sources were influencing the "paranoia" era of Trump. "I was on the road a lot at these Trump rallies [for The Daily Show] and as I would talk to these people, the things I’d hear out there were coming from places like Infowars, Breitbart and nontraditional media sources," he said of creating his on-air persona, a character also named Jordan Klepper. "We are going to play in the world where myself and this team and this world around us are going to be the ones who are shaking their fists."

Now, Klepper says he is looking forward to introducing viewers to a new character with the upcoming weekly series when it launches next year.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the hard working, creative staff of The Opposition who tirelessly filtered the world through the chaos of America’s fringe," Klepper said in a statement on Friday. "This staff is remarkable. Moving forward, I will be leaving The Opposition’s paranoid Jordan Klepper character behind. I figured maybe, right now, the world could use one less asshole. This new Jordan Klepper guy I know intimately cause I’ve been him for the better part of my life. He’s eager to get into the field, talk to real America and make a kickass television show."

In his new show, according to Comedy Central's logline, Klepper will get out of the studio and into the real world, where he will interview real people about issues that are both important to him and to the country. Rather than regurgitate the current political narrative, Klepper "intends to drive" it by "challenging attitudes, perceptions and bias."

Moving over with the host to exec produce Klepper are Stuart Miller and Kim Gamble, along with exec producer and co-creator Trevor Noah.

Klepper, similar to Stephen Colbert before him, brought his Daily Show-inspired persona to the time slot formerly occupied by The Colbert Report. The Opposition became the new companion series to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, airing 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, after the cancelation of Larry Wilmore's The Nightly Show. (Chris Hardwick's @midnight briefly occupied the coveted time slot in the interim.)

Comedy Central has not yet eyed a successor, meaning Noah will be the sole late-night host on the network, and plans to run reruns of The Office reruns in the vacated slot for the short term. The network is also home to The President Show, the experimental weekly late-night talk show with Anthony Atamanuik in character as President Trump that recently aired a "Make America Great-a-Thon" special.

Klepper is an alum of both The Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade. He joined The Daily Show in 2014.

Deadline first reported the news.