Comedy Central Signs First-Look Deal With Jim Jefferies

Comedy Central is strengthening its relationship with comedian Jim Jefferies.

The cable network has renewed late-night series The Jim Jefferies Show for a third season and has also signed a first-look deal for projects created by Jefferies for TV and digital media.

Jefferies is one of several comedians to sign content deals with Comedy Central in recent months, joining the likes of Chris Distefano, Bill Burr and Anthony Jeselnik.

"We love Jim's unfiltered, insightful, hilarious and global comedic perspective on the insane world we’re living in right now," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, executive vps and co-heads of talent and development at Comedy Central. "We are excited for him to continue to connect with our audience through The Jim Jefferies Show and other future projects that we develop together."

Jefferies apparently feels much the same way: "I love my unfiltered, insightful, hilarious and global comedic perspective on the insane world we're living in right now," he said. "I am excited for me to continue to connect with my audience through The Jim Jefferies Show and other future projects that I develop together."

Season three of The Jim Jefferies Show, which will run for 20 episodes, is set to premiere March 19. In addition to material filmed in studio, Jefferies traveled to South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Africa and his native Australia for segments of the show.

Jefferies executive produces the show with Scott Zabielski, Jason Reich and Brillstein Entertainment Partners' Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes.