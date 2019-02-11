'The Other Two' Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

Comedy Central is ready for more of The Other Two. The network's freshman comedy has been renewed for a second season less than a month into its run.

Network president Kent Alterman announced the news on Monday evening before paneling the series at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The second season, presumably another 10-episode run, will reunite cast members Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver, Case Walker, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon, with co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider returning as showrunners.

The family comedy, a tonal departure for the Viacom network prone to sketch and talk, premiered Jan. 24 to positive reviews. Ratings, by Comedy Central standards, have been solid; 439,000 live-plus-three day viewers tuned into the premiere, holding a solid portion of the Broad City lead-in.

It's the first project for Kelly and Schneider since they left their jobs as co-head writers of Saturday Night Live at the conclusion of the record-breaking 2016-17 season. They're still in the SNL family, however, with maestro Lorne Michaels helping shepherd The Other Two and producing it under his Broadway Video shingle.

Kelly and Schneider didn't know what to expect in launching the show, their first scripted effort on TV. "It’s a crazy time to even watch TV," Kelly told THR in January. "The shows that I tend to latch onto are ones I’ve heard so many people talk about. That’s how I heard about Search Party on TBS. Same with Killing Eve. People wouldn’t stop talking about it. I hope we’re the comedy Killing Eve, but I don’t know what’ll happen."

The Other Two continues airs on Comedy Central on Thursdays through April.