11:57am PT by Lesley Goldberg
Comic-Con 2018: The TV Lineup (So Far)
While HBO's Game of Thrones and Westworld and Starz's Outlander are skipping the trip to San Diego Comic-Con, several other networks will be showing off new and returning series in a hope to cut through the cluttered landscape and maintain (or possibly grow) viewership.
With the July 19-22 event quickly approaching, The Hollywood Reporter's Live Feed has compiled a look at the TV fare heading to the annual pop culture confab at the Convention Center in San Diego. This page will be updated as more panels are announced and solidified when SDCC's official lineups are revealed the week before the event.
Series confirmed to be hosting panels but awaiting scheduling information:
Iron Fist (Netflix)
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)
Doctor Who (BBC America)
Deadly Class (Syfy)
Nightflyers (Syfy)
Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network)
THURSDAY, JULY 19
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) 1:45-2:45 p.m., Room 6A
FRIDAY, JULY 20
Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe) 10-11 a.m., Room 6DE
Big Bang Theory writers room panel (CBS) 10:15-11:15 a.m., Ballroom 20
Vikings (History) 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 6DE
Castle Rock (Hulu) 12:45-2 p.m., Ballroom 20
Bob's Burgers (Fox) 4:15-5:10 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Archer (FX) 5:15-6:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Passage (Fox) 6-7 p.m., Room 6A
SATURDAY, JULY 21
Unikitty (Cartoon Network) 10-11 a.m., Room 6DE
Black Lightning (The CW) 11-11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20
The Simpsons (Fox) Noon-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
Krypton (Syfy) Noon-12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
American Dad/Family Guy (TBS/Fox) 1-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
Invader Zim (Nickelodeon) 1-2 p.m., Room 6A
Manifest (NBC) 1-2 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Legacies (The CW) 2-2:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Gifted (Fox) 2:30-3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
Supergirl (The CW) 3:30-4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Orville (Fox) 4-4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Arrow (The CW) 4:15-5 p.m., Ballroom 20
Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) 5-5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Flash (The CW) 5:45-6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20
Project Blue Book (History) 6:45-7:45 p.m., Room 6A
SUNDAY, JULY 22
Supernatural (The CW) 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hall H
Riverdale (The CW) 11:45-12:45 p.m., Hall H
Mayans M.C. (FX) 1-2 p.m., Hall H
Legion (FX) 2:15-3:15 p.m., Hall H
