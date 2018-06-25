Comic-Con 2018: The TV Lineup (So Far)

Find when your favorite TV shows — and their stars — will appear at the annual pop culture convention, set for July 19-22 in San Diego. Bookmark this page for the latest updates.

While HBO's Game of Thrones and Westworld and Starz's Outlander are skipping the trip to San Diego Comic-Con, several other networks will be showing off new and returning series in a hope to cut through the cluttered landscape and maintain (or possibly grow) viewership.

With the July 19-22 event quickly approaching, The Hollywood Reporter's Live Feed has compiled a look at the TV fare heading to the annual pop culture confab at the Convention Center in San Diego. This page will be updated as more panels are announced and solidified when SDCC's official lineups are revealed the week before the event.

Series confirmed to be hosting panels but awaiting scheduling information:

Iron Fist (Netflix)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Doctor Who (BBC America)

Deadly Class (Syfy)

Nightflyers (Syfy)

Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network)

THURSDAY, JULY 19

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) 1:45-2:45 p.m., Room 6A

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe) 10-11 a.m., Room 6DE

Big Bang Theory writers room panel (CBS) 10:15-11:15 a.m., Ballroom 20

Vikings (History) 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 6DE

Castle Rock (Hulu) 12:45-2 p.m., Ballroom 20

Bob's Burgers (Fox) 4:15-5:10 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Archer (FX) 5:15-6:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The Passage (Fox) 6-7 p.m., Room 6A

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Unikitty (Cartoon Network) 10-11 a.m., Room 6DE

Black Lightning (The CW) 11-11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20

The Simpsons (Fox) Noon-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Krypton (Syfy) Noon-12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

American Dad/Family Guy (TBS/Fox) 1-2:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Invader Zim (Nickelodeon) 1-2 p.m., Room 6A

Manifest (NBC) 1-2 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Legacies (The CW) 2-2:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The Gifted (Fox) 2:30-3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Supergirl (The CW) 3:30-4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Orville (Fox) 4-4:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Arrow (The CW) 4:15-5 p.m., Ballroom 20

Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) 5-5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Flash (The CW) 5:45-6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Project Blue Book (History) 6:45-7:45 p.m., Room 6A

SUNDAY, JULY 22

Supernatural (The CW) 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hall H

Riverdale (The CW) 11:45-12:45 p.m., Hall H

Mayans M.C. (FX) 1-2 p.m., Hall H

Legion (FX) 2:15-3:15 p.m., Hall H