Comic-Con 2019: The Hollywood Reporter's Guide to TV Panels, Parties and Activations (So Far)

"Supernatural" is one of multiple TV series hosting farewell panels this year at San Diego Comic-Con.

Find out when your favorite TV shows will appear at the annual pop culture convention, set for July 18-21 in San Diego. Bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Following a rather muted affair on the film and TV sides last year, San Diego Comic-Con returns this summer to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The July 18-21 pop culture confab will also celebrate a number of flagship series with farewell panels set for HBO's Game of Thrones as well as The CW's Supernatural and Arrow, with more likely to be announced in the coming weeks. (Missing from the schedule this year is the annual Big Bang Theory panel.) Expected to return is convention staple The Walking Dead as other Q&As and screenings will be announced in the lead-up to the biggest pop culture event of the year.

Outside of the Convention Center, networks and studios alike hope lavish activations will help attract new viewers and offer free promotion in the areas in and around downtown San Diego. Then, after the convention floor closes and the sun sets at Comic-Con, stars and industry insiders alike escape the crowds and cosplay for San Diego's party scene.

Bookmark this page as THR will be updating it as more information on panels, parties and activations are made available.

Set to panel but scheduling info not yet available:



Farscape 20th anniversary (no network)

Game of Thrones (HBO) Hall H

SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) 20th anniversary

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18 (Preview Night)

Warner Bros. TV screenings: Batwoman, Pennyworth, Prodigal Son, Harley Quinn andTeen Titans Go. 6-10 p.m., Ballroom 20

PARTIES:

• Ready Party One. Hosted by Nerdbot, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. at Fluxx Nightclub, 500 4th Ave. $35 admission. Details.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Teen Titans Go (DC Universe) 3:15-4:15 p.m., Room 6DE

PARTIES:

• Nerdist presents the Upside Down. 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Fluxx Nightclub, 500 4th Ave. $35 admission. Details.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Veronica Mars (Hulu) 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network) 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 6DE

Legacies (CW) 3:15-4:15 p.m., Room 6BCF

Pennyworth (Epix) 4:30-5:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

PARTIES:

• Bill Prady's annual mixer. 3-7 p.m. at the Hilton Bayfront Pool Club. Invitation only, RSVP required.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Batwoman (CW) 10:30-11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20

Project Blue Book (History) 11-11:50 a.m., Indigo Ballroom

Arrow (CW) 3:30-4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Supergirl (CW) 4:15-5 p.m., Ballroom 20

Black Lightning (CW) 5-5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Flash (CW) 5:45-6:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

DC Universe series sneak preview/Q&A 7-9 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Ripley's Believe It or Not (Travel Channel) Host Bruce Campbell will preview the rebooted series. (time, location TBD)

PARTIES:

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Supernatural (CW) 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hall H

Riverdale (CW) 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Hall H

PARTIES:

