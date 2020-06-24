Comic-Con at Home: The TV Lineup (So Far)

For the first time in the event's 50-year history, the annual fanboy convention will be held virtually after the novel coronavirus scrapped the San Diego event.

While hundreds of thousands of people will (rightfully) not gather in July for San Diego Comic-Con, organizers are turning the annual fanboy festival into a virtual event for the first time in its 50-year history.

Dubbed Comic-Con at Home, the virtual event will take place over the same weekend — July 22-26 — that was previously earmarked for the San Diego-based pop culture confab that plays home to hundreds of panels that attract a who's-who of film and TV stars, among others. The San Diego event was canceled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up all the TV series (so far) that are set to participate in the virtual event, which will combine aspects of the convention experience with the comforts of home. Additional details, including where to stream and specific scheduling details, will be released at a later date. THR will continue to update this page as more panels and information becomes available.

A Conversation With Nathan Fillion (featuring Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres and more)

American Dad (TBS)

Bless the Harts (Fox)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Duncanville (Fox)

Family Guy (Fox)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Hoops (Netflix)

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

Next (Fox)

NOS4A2 (AMC)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Solar Opposites (Hulu)

Stumptown (ABC)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)