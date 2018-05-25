Conan O'Brien Jokingly Casts Roger Ailes Movie

The TBS imagines that Ed Begley, Jr., Mick Jagger, Keith Urban and a box of hair dye would join Charlize Theron in the film.

It was announced this week that a film about disgraced Fox News chairman Roger Ailes is currently in development. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Monday (May 21) that Charlize Theron will portray Megyn Kelly. Conan O’Brien took the opportunity to jokingly cast the remainder of the film on Thursday’s (May 24) episode of Conan.

“The rest of the casting list is top secret. No one knows what it is,” said O’Brien, before joking, “I managed to get my hands on it ‘cause I’m kind of a big deal in the industry.”

“First up, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy is gonna be played by Ed Begley, Jr.,” said O’Brien. “I think that’s actually a pretty good choice.” O’Brien continued by stating that Shepard Smith will be played by Gary Sinise and Laura Ingraham will be portrayed by Owen Wilson. “You didn’t see that one coming.”

The host continued to list his pretend cast of the film, including a box of hair dye as Tomi Lahren. “Yeah, just the box. It really is just the box,” he said as the audience cheered.

“Greta Van Susteren will be played by country singer Keith Urban, “ said O’Brien. “Now I found this to be a strange choice.” He continued, “Tucker Carlson. Tucker Carlson’s in it, yeah. He’s gonna be played by this stock photo of a guy with indigestion.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the next person on O’Brien’s casting list. He said she will be played by “the lady calling the cops because black people are barbecuing.”

Other castings include Melon Cat as Gretchen Carlson, Mick Jagger as Kellyanne Conway, a dog sticking his head out of a moving car as Rupert Murdoch and a blowup doll as Sean Hannity.

“Roger Ailes himself will be played by this blob fish,” said O’Brien as he shared side-by-side images of Ailes and the distorted fish. He then announced that Rudy Giuliani will be played by a llama.

O’Brien saved the casting of Trump for last. “And as always, President Donald Trump will be played by a bullfrog with a red wig, so look forward to that,” he said.

Watch the fake casting announcement below.