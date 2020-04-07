Watch Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert Join Each Other's Late-Night Shows (Exclusive)

The two hosts chat for a segment that will be featured on both 'Conan' and 'The Late Show' Tuesday night.

Stephen Colbert will be a guest on TBS' Conan Tuesday night — and Conan O'Brien will also be a guest on CBS' Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The two late-night hosts will appear on one another's shows Tuesday, sharing a video chat they conducted earlier in the day. Both O'Brien and Colbert are hosting their shows from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic — making the joint appearance easier to pull off than it would be under normal circumstances, as Conan tapes in Los Angeles and The Late Show is based in New York.

Such late-night crossovers aren't unheard of: Colbert, O'Brien and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon collaborated on a sketch that aired on both The Tonight Show and The Late Show in 2018, and late-night hosts from time to time have guested on other shows.

The latter instance rarely happens, however, on the same night. Tuesday's chat between O'Brien and Colbert will appear largely the same on both shows, save for their respective on-screen graphics and editing choices. Viewers can see it first on Conan, which airs at 11 p.m. ET on TBS. The Late Show follows at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

A clip from the start of the segment on both shows is below, in which O'Brien and Colbert hash out just who is the host and who is the guest.