Conan O'Brien to Travel to Greenland for 'Conan Without Borders' Special

Conan O’Brien is set to embark on another adventure once again for a new installment in Conan Without Borders.

The TBS late-night host announced during Monday's show that his next destination will be Greenland in wake of President Donald Trump reportedly having the interest to purchase the island, which is a territory of Denmark. O'Brien first teased his trip last week after writing on Twitter: "I may have to go to Greenland now and kick the tired on this deal."

"A lot of people have been making fun of this idea the past day or so, but not me. I want to give President Trump the benefit of the doubt," O'Brien said during his monologue. "It might just be a good idea. It seriously might and as the elder statesman of late-night what If I negotiated the deal?"

O'Brien went on to quip that he could, in fact, negotiate a deal with Greenland because he has "as much if not more negotiating experience as Trump." "An 11 o'clock time slot on TBS? You don't just get that ladies and gentleman," he joked.

Despite Trump's interest, the Danish prime minister declared that Greenland was "not for sale" which O'Brien argued was telling. "If there's anything I've learned from watching hundreds of hours of Property Brothers, saying 'it's not for sale' is the classic opening gambit. That means you're ready to go. Greenland is definitely for sale!"

To try to convince Greenland to allow Trump to acquire the country, O'Brien proposed America make a "straight trade" with Greenland for the state of Florida. "Trust me this is our best state and please do not google Florida," O'Brien directed to Greenland. He also emphasized that Greenland would become enrolled in the U.S. Healthcare System should they be purchased by Trump which would be a positive only if they promised to not google the U.S. Healthcare System.

O'Brien also promised that Greenland would never have to endure cold weather again for they'll soon have "American fat" which he describes as "the greatest fat in the world."

Determined to make this deal come through, O'Brien made a promise to his audience: "If I do not make this deal, I, Conan O'Brien, will never step foot on American soil." The camera then zoomed out to show the crowd give a standing ovation, to which O'Brien felt confused about.

Greenland marks the newest location that O'Brien will have traveled to for Conan Without Borders. The TBS show first began to televise the late-night host’s international travels in 2015 with a trip to Cuba — the first by a late-night host since 1959. O’Brien then created his own mini-franchise Conan Without Borders where he traveled to a myriad of locations including Israel, Haiti, Korea, Mexico, Japan and more.

The full Conan in Greenland special will air Tuesday, Sept. 3 on TBS.