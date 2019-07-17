Conan O'Brien Stars as Superhero in Spider-Man-Themed Clip for Comic-Con

Running wild in the big city, the late-night star explains, "Well, I could have used my powers to fight crime, battle evil and rescue innocent people, but instead I opted for cheap laughs and light celebrity chat."

In the first of its Comic-Con shows on Wednesday night, Conan featured an animated cold-open parody of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The clip mimics the beginning of the film, with O'Brien starring in the central superhero role.

"Alright, let's do this one last time," the talk show host says in voiceover, as a magazine cover is shown onscreen with the title Conan O'Brien: My Battle with Eczema. "My name is Conan Denise O'Brien. When I was 15 years old, I was bitten by a radioactive party clown at my Quinceanera. You probably know the rest."

During a parental pep-talk, Uncle Ben says to Conan, "With no talent comes no responsibility," a spin on the iconic line from the comic books and films. "Dad, how does that help me?" Conan asks. "It doesn't," replies Uncle Ben.

Conan then declares, "Too late, old man. That feral clown gave me powers beyond my wildest dreams, which made me very popular in high school." On screen, Conan is held against a school locker: classic bullying. The voiceover picks up, "And, popular with the ladies." At that moment, he is pushed against a locker by a girl. When Conan says, "I even met my first love," he is seen alone in a bathroom making kissy faces in front of the mirror.

Running wild in the big city against the night sky, Conan explains, "Well, I could have used my powers to fight crime, battle evil and rescue innocent people, but instead I opted for cheap laughs and light celebrity chat."

Conan's sidekick Andy Richter appears in the parody video as well, yelling "I'm so sick of your voice" to the talk show host. Conan later refers to the his "empire" as being "alive and well," given that he has a cereal and line of toys named after him, as well as being "the face of a skin care awareness in Malaysia."

Standing high atop a building, like a classic Spider-Man scene, Conan says he's arrived at San Diego Comic-Con for the fifth time. "I'm like the cool high school student who graduates and comes back to hang out the next year," he jokes.

Near the end of the clip, Conan is revealed to be a superhero named "Comic-Con."

Watch the full clip below.