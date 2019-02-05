'The Conners' Closes In on Season 2 Renewal at ABC

The network is working on a deal to bring back one of its highest-rated comedies in 2019-20.

The Conners is on the path to a second season.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke on Tuesday told reporters at the Television Critics Association's press tour that the network is near a deal for season two. "We are close," she said.

A renewal for The Conners wouldn't be much of a surprise, given the series is the top-rated new comedy of the 2018-19 season. Its 11-episode run averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.95 million viewers after a week of delayed viewing, ranking second behind Modern Family among ABC comedies in the demo and first in total audience.

The show was born after ABC canceled its highly rated Roseanne revival in May 2018 following a racist tweet from star and executive producer Roseanne Barr. After a deal in which Barr agreed to cede any creative or financial participation in a spinoff, the network gave a straight-to-series order for The Conners in June.

The rest of the original show's core cast — Sara Gilbert (who is also an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman — returned for the spinoff along with Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Maya Lynne Robinson and Jayden Rey, who continued their roles on the revival.

If and when The Conners gets the green light for season two, it will join the final season of Modern Family, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things and Shark Tank in ABC's 2019-20 lineup. Burke also confirmed that Dancing With the Stars will return in fall 2019 after scaling back to one cycle for the current season.