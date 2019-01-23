TV Ratings: 'The Conners' Ends Season on 2-Month High

The ABC comedy finishes its 11-episode run with its best 18-49 rating since November.

The first season of The Conners ended on an up note, scoring the show's best ratings in more than two months.

The ABC comedy wrapped its 11-episode season with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.73 million viewers. It's the show's best performance since Nov. 13 in the 18-49 demo and since Oct. 30 in total viewers.

The rest of ABC's lineup was fairly steady: The Kids Are Alright (0.9) ticked up week to week, Splitting Up Together (0.6) came down a little, and Black-ish (0.8) and The Rookie (0.7) were even with their last outings.

NBC led the night in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. Ellen's Game of Games (1.6 in 18-49, 6.66 million viewers) and This Is Us (1.9, 8.12 million) both dipped slightly in the demo but added viewers versus a week ago. New Amsterdam held at 1.0 among adults 18-49 and also improved in viewers to 5.81 million.

Celebrity Big Brother's second episode posted a 1.2 in adults 18-49 on CBS, down from 1.5 for Monday's premiere. FBI slipped to a season-low 0.8 — its first time below 1.0 — without an NCIS lead-in, and NCIS: New Orleans was steady at 0.8.

The Flash (0.6) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.4) both matched their week-ago numbers on The CW. Following a Lethal Weapon rerun, Fox's The Gifted held at 0.5.

NBC's 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic topped CBS' 1.0 by half a point for the network lead. ABC came in third at 0.9, and Fox and The CW tied for fourth place at 0.5.