TV Ratings: 'Conners' Finale Steady, 'Voice' Results Ahead of Last Year

The season finale of The Conners was fairly steady for ABC in Tuesday's ratings, and The Voice's live, remote results show was up a little compared to the same night a year ago. The rest of ABC's comedy lineup and CBS' FBI: Most Wanted also closed out their seasons.

The Conners tied a season low among adults 18-49 with a 0.9 rating, off a tenth of a point vs. last week, but its 6.03 million viewers were slightly more than last week's 5.96 million. The finales of Bless This Mess (0.6 in the 18-49 demo, 3.83 million viewers) and Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.7 million) were even with last week, while Black-ish (0.4, 2.57 million) ticked down in adults 18-49. For Life (0.4, 2.2 million) was likewise down slightly in the demo but even in viewers a week ahead of its finale.

The Voice scored a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 7.15 million viewers, on par with Monday's airing (1.0, 7.37 million) and ahead of the same night a year ago (0.9, 6.2 million). Ellen's Game of Games followed with a 0.8 and 4.17 million viewers, both season lows.

The finale of FBI: Most Wanted drew a 0.6 in the demo and 6.58 million viewers, off a little bit from last week, following reruns of NCIS and FBI. Most Wanted was the most watched scripted show of the night by about half a million viewers over The Conners.

The Flash (0.4 in 18-49) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.2) were both even with last week on The CW. Fox aired reruns of The Masked Singer.

NBC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 0.7 rating. There was a three-way tie for second, with ABC, CBS and Univision all averaging 0.6. Fox came in at 0.5, and The CW and Telemundo tied at 0.3.

