TV Ratings: Live 'Conners' Scores Season High, 'For Life' Debuts to Decent Numbers

The ABC drama tops its hour in adults 18-49 and builds on the network's recent performance in the time slot.

A live episode of The Conners delivered the show's biggest same-day audience of the season Tuesday. ABC also got decent ratings from the premiere of For Life, which topped the 10 p.m. hour in adults 18-49 and built on the network's recent performance in the time slot.

The Conners — which incorporated results from the New Hampshire primary into its story — drew 6.34 million viewers, its largest viewer tally of the season. It also posted a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, second on the broadcast networks in primetime (to NBC's This Is Us) and up from 0.9 for its last airing two weeks ago.

ABC's other comedies — Bless This Mess (3.6 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 18-49), Mixed-ish (2.57 million, 0.6) and Black-ish (2.54 million, 0.6) — also grew. Legal drama For Life premiered to 3.18 million viewers and a 0.7 in the demo, ahead of the season averages for Emergence (2.7 million, 0.5) at 10 p.m. If For Life follows the pattern of ABC's other 10 o'clock dramas, it will just about double its numbers after a week of delayed viewing.

This Is Us led the 18-49 rankings with a 1.4, even with its performance two weeks ago on NBC. Ellen's Game of Games (0.9) and New Amsterdam (0.6) each dipped a little bit. (The two dramas are among the season's top performers in delayed viewing.)

CBS' NCIS was far and away the night's most-watched show with 11.65 million viewers and scored a 1.0 in adults 18-49. It was off a touch from its last airing on Jan. 28. (12.12 million and 1.1). FBI (8.91 million, 0.8) also came down a little, and FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 million, 0.6) was steady in viewers and down a tenth of a point in the demo.

The Flash had a same-day series low of 0.3 in adults 18-49 on The CW, while Legends of Tomorrow held at 0.2. Fox's 24 Hours to Hell and Back drew a 0.6 in the demo following a repeat of The Resident.

NBC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating, beating the 0.8 for second-place CBS. ABC finished third at 0.7. Univision was next at 0.5, and Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.4. The CW averaged 0.3.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.