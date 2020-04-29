TV Ratings: 'The Conners' Leads as Broadcast Numbers Level Off

A rerun-heavy night brings numbers down year to year as networks start to run out of inventory.

The Conners finished atop Tuesday's adults 18-49 ratings on the broadcast networks, but a high dose of reruns meant network averages were largely down compared to the same night last year. It's also a sign that inventory is running thin as the traditional season enters its last few weeks.

The Conners scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 6 million viewers for ABC, even with its last airing two weeks ago. Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.98 million), Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.84 million) and Black-ish (0.5, 2.59 million) all added to their total-viewer counts while holding steady in adults 18-49. For Life ticked up to 0.5 in the demo and was even in total viewers at 2.18 million.

Ellen's Game of Games scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49 (a season low) and 4.24 million viewers on NBC. FBI: Most Wanted was the only original on CBS, coming at 0.7 in the demo and 6.98 million viewers. It led new programming among total viewers.

The Flash (0.4 in 18-49) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.2) were both in line with last week on The CW; The Flash also had its biggest total audience, 1.21 million viewers, since early February.

Fox both aired a full slate of repeats. An NCIS rerun on CBS topped the night in viewers with 8.3 million, an above-average number for a repeat of the show.

Despite airing two hours of reruns, CBS managed to tie for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime; both the Eye and NBC averaged a 0.7 rating in the demo. ABC finished third at 0.6. Fox and Univision tied at 0.5, and The CW and Telemundo also tied at 0.3.

April 29, 10:15 a.m. An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that CBS aired all repeats in primetime.