'The Conners' Renewed for Season 2 on ABC

ABC is returning to Lanford in 2019-20.

The network has renewed The Conners for a second season after the comedy turned in solid ratings for its first run. The Roseanne spinoff is among the top five new series of 2018-19 in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Season one of The Conners ran for 11 episodes, and sources tells The Hollywood Reporter season two will be a similar length as several castmembers also have other commitments.

Stars Sara Gilbert (who's also an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Ames McNamara are all set to return. ABC says additional cast will be announced later, but the renewal announcement does not mention Roseanne alum Michael Fishman or newer castmembers Emma Kenney, Maya Lynne Robinson and Jayden Rey.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conner family," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."

The pickup does not come as a big surprise, given the show's ratings and the fact that in January, Burke said the network was close to a renewal deal.

The series came out of the cancellation of Roseanne, whose revival had huge ratings in the spring of 2018 but ended after star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. After executive producer Tom Werner struck a deal with Barr to step away from any creative or financial interest in a spinoff, ABC gave a straight-to-series order to The Conners in June.

The show came up well short of its predecessor's ratings but still put up a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers (including a week of delayed viewing). That makes The Conners the No. 1 new comedy of 2018-19; it ranks in the top 20 among all broadcast shows for the season in the 18-49 demographic (excluding sports) and the top 30 in total viewers.

Gilbert executive produces along with Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

The Conners joins the final season of Modern Family, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor and Agents of SHIELD in ABC's lineup for 2019-20.