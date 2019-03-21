'The Conners' Renewal More Likely as Stars Near Deals to Return

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf will likely re-up with the ABC series, making a pickup that much more probable.

Season two of The Conners is looking ever more likely, as three of its leads may soon finalize deals to return to the ABC comedy.

Sara Gilbert (who's also an executive producer), John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are all close to new agreements to return for a second season, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. A renewal would not come as a surprise: the Roseanne spinoff is ABC's highest-rated new series of 2018-19 and ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in January the network was "close" to a deal for renewal.

ABC declined comment.

Werner Entertainment, which produces the series, is handling negotiations with the cast, which also includes Roseanne alums Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman along with Maya Lynne Robinson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey.

The Conners averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for its 11-episode run (including seven days of delayed viewing), fifth among all ABC series this season and second among the network's comedies (behind Modern Family's 2.4). It also averaged just under 10 million viewers, tops for ABC's comedies.

While those numbers are well short of the sky-high ratings for the 2018 Roseanne revival — which ended in cancellation following a racist tweet from star Roseanne Barr — they're still in the upper tier of broadcast ratings for the season. The Conners is the No. 4 comedy on TV in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

ABC has thus far renewed Modern Family (for its final season), The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things and Agents of SHIELD for 2019-20.