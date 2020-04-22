Connie Britton, HBO Max Team for 'All the Single Ladies' Doc (Exclusive)

Connie Britton has landed a project at HBO Max.

The Friday Night Lights and Nashville star is developing a docuseries project based on Rebecca Traister's best-selling book All the Single Ladies, which examines how unmarried women have been a societal force over the history of the United States.

Britton's Deep Blue Productions will produce the project for the streaming platform, which is set to debut on May 27. Deep Blue head of content Elyse Klaits, a former vp television at John Goldwyn Productions, is overseeing.

Published in 2016, All The Single Ladies: Unmarried Women And The Rise Of An Independent Nation examines the history of marriage and single life for women in the United States, arguing that the history of the country can only be fully understood via the history of its single women. Unmarried women have faced economic, social and religious obstacles, but in defying convention, have helped to create new possibilities not only for themselves but for those who have come after them — single and married — and been able to forge new and more equal paths.

Britton is executive producing and will also appear in the project. Traister, Abby Ex and Katie King also executive produce.

All the Single Ladies is the first nonfiction project for Britton as a producer. She was an exec producer of Bravo's (soon to be USA's) Dirty John and ABC/CMT drama Nashville, along with starring in both; Deep Blue also has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Britton will next be seen in features Promising Young Woman and Good Joe Bell. She's repped by WME, Untitled and Hansen Jacobson.

All the Single Ladies joins a slate of unscripted and documentary projects at HBO Max that includes, among others, feature doc On the Record, competition series Craftopia and Legendary (all of which will be available on launch day), docuseries Birth, Wedding, Funeral from Lisa Ling and Dan Rather and LGBTQ+ documentary Equal from Greg Berlanti and Jim Parsons.