Connie Britton Signs First-Look Pact With Amazon

Connie Britton is embracing her inner-producer.

The Friday Night Lights fan favorite and her Deep Blue production company has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the terms of the pact, the actress will create and develop new projects for the retail giant/streamer.

The news arrives as Britton has pushed farther into producing after ABC-turned-CMT drama Nashville and Bravo-turned USA Network anthology Dirty John. (Britton starred in and exec produced season one of the anthology and is not expected back for a second, completely new season.)

"Connie Britton is a multi-talented actress who has captivated audiences with her portrayal of smart, complicated women,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Britton’s ability to create memorable characters and identify compelling stories makes her a perfect fit for Amazon Studios. We look forward to seeing what she creates for the global Amazon Prime Video audience.”

Britton is a four-time Emmy nominee whose credits include Spin City, 24, The West Wing and the first season of American Horror Story. On the film side, her roles include Good Joe Bell, The Mustang, Me & Earl & the Dying Girl, American Ultra and Land of Steady Habits. Additionally, Britton is an activist who was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N. Development Programme, for a role in which she raises awareness of UNDP's work in poverty education and women's empowerment.



“I’m thrilled to be joining Jen and the team at Amazon, and my hope is to contribute thoughtful, provocative, female driven and inclusive programming to their exceptional platform, telling stories that will reflect ourselves back to ourselves in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Britton. “I know this will be an exciting and purposeful collaboration.”