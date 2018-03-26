Connie Britton to Star in 'Dirty John' Anthology for Bravo

Season one of the anthology will explore the story of "Dirty" John Meehan and his relationship with Debra Newell.

Connie Britton has lined up her next TV gig.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce the first season of Bravo's Dirty John anthology.

Season one of the series will be based on Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Goffard's reporting and podcast about "Dirty" John Meehan, his relationship with Debra Newell and his exploits. The drama will tell the story of how Newell's romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, deception, denial and, ultimately, survival — with shocking ramifications for not just her, but her children.

Britton will portray Newell, who fell for Meehan after meeting him via an over-50 dating site. He denounced her children, who immediately saw him as a con artist.

Bravo's Dirty John series will be written by Alexandra Cunningham (Chance, Desperate Housewives), who will exec produce the project alongside Mark Herzog, Chris Cowen, Chris Argentieri, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle. The series hails from NBCU studio Universal Cable Productions in association with Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Dirty John marks the latest TV role for Britton after she exited ABC-turned-CMT country music drama Nashville. The four-time Emmy-nominated actress, best known as Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights, is fresh off the first season of Fox's Ryan Murphy-produced procedural 911, where she had a one-year deal but could return for the previously announced second season. Britton also recurred on Showtime's SMILF. Dirty John is her latest anthology credit, following the first seasons of Murphy's American Horror Story and American Crime Story. On the film side, the actress has Netflix's The Land of Steady Habits in the works. Britton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Dirty John landed at Bravo with a two-season order. Season two will feature an entirely new and closed-ended story that has yet to be determined. Bravo sibling Oxygen will also air an unscripted companion series exploring the real-life experiences of those manipulated and harassed by Meehan.



A premiere date for Dirty John has not been determined.