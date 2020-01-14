Corey Hawkins Joins Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max's 'Americanah'

He'll star with Lupita Nyong'o, Zackary Momoh and Uzo Aduba in the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel.

Corey Hawkins is the latest addition to a powerhouse cast in HBO Max's limited series Americanah.

The BlacKkKlansman and 24: Legacy actor joins Lupita Nyong'o, Zackary Momoh and Uzo Aduba in the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel.

Nyong'o stars as the central character, Ifemelu, a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west. Ifemelu heads for America, where she finds academic success, but is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London. Aduba plays Aunty Uju, Ifemelu's young aunt and confidant who has also resettled in America.

Hawkins will play Blaine, Ifemelu's present-day boyfriend and a professor at Yale, who is madly in love with her. Deeply passionate about social justice issues, he tutors at-risk youths and organizes protests when a black security guard at Yale is wrongly accused.

The Walking Dead star and playwright Danai Gurira is adapting the novel and will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode series. She previously acted opposite Hawkins when he had recurred on the AMC hit in 2016.

Hawkins recently wrapped production on In the Heights, the feature adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical. His credits also include 6 Underground, Georgetown, Kong: Skull Island and Straight Outta Compton.

Gurira is executive producing Americanah along with Nyong'o for Eba Productions, Plan B Entertainment, Andrea Calderwood for Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del for D2 Productions, Nancy Won and Erika L. Johnson. The limited series is one of more than 20 scripted series set for the WarnerMedia streaming platform, which is scheduled to launch in May.