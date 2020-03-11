Coronavirus Prompts Changes for TV Shows With Live Audiences

Dr. Phil McGraw (left) and Wendy Williams are taping their talk shows without audiences for the time being.

A number of shows have decided to tape episodes without in-studio viewers, and others are monitoring the epidemic while going ahead as usual.

The coronavirus epidemic in the United States has caused some TV shows that film in front of live audiences to rethink the practice, at least temporarily.

In the wake of game shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune opting to go without studio audiences, several other programs have opted to follow suit. Still others are monitoring the situation or asking audience members to verify they haven't traveled to areas where the virus is widespread.

The Hollywood Reporter asked studios and networks across the industry whether shows that have live audiences will continue to proceed as usual in the coming weeks. Below is a rundown of those who have responded so far; this story will be updated as more information comes in.

ABC/Disney: The company says daytime talk shows The View, Live With Kelly and Ryan and Tamron Hall (the latter two syndicated by Disney) will go without audiences for the time being. ABC's lone live-audience primetime comedy, The Conners, has already wrapped production for the season.

Dr. Phil: The syndicated daytime talk show is taping without live audiences for the time being.

The Wendy Williams Show: The New York-based daytime talker is also going without audiences: "Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice," reads a statement from the show. "We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right."

Rachael Ray: The syndicated show, which like Dr. Phil is distributed by CBS Television Distribution, will tape without an audience Wednesday. It's then going on a preplanned production hiatus through March 20; producers will re-evaluate the situation closer to the resumption of taping.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The weekly TBS show will proceed as usual with an audience this week and will re-evaluate as needed.

Saturday Night Live: The NBC late-night mainstay is off until March 28 as part of its regular air schedule.

Warner Bros.: All shows with live audiences that film on the Warner Bros. lot — including the finale of ABC's The Bachelor this week, CBS sitcoms Mom and Bob Hearts Abishola and syndicated talk shows Ellen and The Real — are screening audience members, the studio said in a statement: "We are asking all guests to confirm that neither they nor any member of their household have traveled within the past three weeks to or through a location that has been deemed 'Level 3' by the CDC [currently China, Italy, Iran and South Korea]. These new and temporary precautionary measures have been put in place out of an abundance of caution and out of concern for the health and safety of our guests and staff."

Conan: TBS' late-night show also tapes on the Warner Bros. lot and is subject to the same screening procedures. The production is going on a previously planned two-week hiatus starting March 16.

Additional reporting by Sharareh Drury, Evan Real and Jackie Strause.