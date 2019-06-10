'Corporate' Renewed for Third and Final Season at Comedy Central

Despite its status as a critical darling, low ratings is forcing the series to end prematurely on the Viacom-owned cable network.

In a somewhat surprising move, Comedy Central's Corporate is returning for a third — and final — season.

Despite its status as a critical darling breakout, ratings for the scripted comedy did not tick up in the show's recently concluded sophomore season. Rather than cancelling the series outright, the Viacom-owned cable network opted to bring back the series starring and created by Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson for a final season in a bid to allow the show to come to a proper conclusion. (Season one wrapped with 238,000 total same-day viewers and the sophomore season ended with 171,000.)

Corporate — also created by Pat Bishop — is a dark and edgy look at a junior executive in training at a soulless multinational corporation. Comedy Central originally renewed the series ahead of its first-season finale based on the strength of its creative — and the hope that the positive buzz could help the series cut through a cluttered landscape of nearly 500 scripted originals. Season one has an 87 percent rating among critics and 87 percent among viewers; and the sophomore run has a rare 100 percent rating among both critics and viewers. The final season will debut in 2020.

Still, despite the Corporate cancellation, Comedy Central remains committed to live-action scripted fare with upcoming series including South Side, Awkwafina and Robbie joining sketch offerings Alternatino With Arturo Castro and Lights Out With David Spade.