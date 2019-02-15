'Cosmos' Bumped from Fox as Neil deGrasse Tyson Investigation Continues

The move comes as host Tyson is being investigated for allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Fox has pushed Cosmos: Possible Worlds off its March 3 premiere date as host Neil deGrasse Tyson is investigated for inappropriate behavior.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that there's no update on the Tyson investigation by Fox and National Georgraphic — the astrophysicist has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct — but that Possible Worlds, a follow-up to 2014's Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, won't make its scheduled premiere date.

Fox declined comment.

Two women, Dr. Katelyn Allers and Ashley Watson, have accused Tyson of inappropriate sexual advances. Allers, a professor of physics and astronomy at Bucknell Unviersity, said Tyson groped her at a 2009 meeting of the American Astronomical Society, calling it "creepy behavior" on his part.

Watson worked as Tyson's assistant and said he tried to convince her to have sex with him and made other inappropriate comments. She quit her job as a result. In 2014, a former classmate of Tyson's at the University of Texas accused him of having raped her in the 1980s.

Nat Geo pulled Tyson's science-focused talk show Star Talk following the allegations by Allers and Watson, which were made public in a post on Patheos. In early January, the cable network said was holding new episodes of Star Talk "until the investigation is complete. We expect that to happen in the next few weeks, at which time we'll make a final decision."

Tyson has denied the accusations but said he welcomed Fox and Nat Geo's investigation, writing on Facebook that "Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so."

Fox will air episodes of Family Guy in the 9 p.m. ET hour in place of Cosmos: Possible Worlds.