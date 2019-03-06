'Counterpart' Breakout Nabs Lead in ABC's 50 Cent Drama

Counterpart breakout Nicholas Pinnock is headed to ABC.

The actor has nabbed the lead in the network's untitled drama pilot from writer Hank Steinberg and exec producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

The pilot is described as a serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in the penal and legal systems.

For English actor Pinnock, the role will be his stateside broadcast debut. He will play Aaron, a kid who had it all: a thriving night club owner, loving wife and daughter and who lost it all nine years ago when he was unjustly accused of drug dealing andthrown into prison, winding up with a life sentence when he wouldn't plea bargain. Having put himself through online law school, passed the bar and gotten a sponsorship from a high proﬁle judge, Aaron is now ready to practice law himself. He wants to focus on inmates like himself who have been unjustly accused and to somehow get his own conviction overturned.

Steinberg (The Last Ship) will pen the script and exec produce alongside 50 Cent, Isaac Wright Jr., Doug Robinson, Alison Greenspan and George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give), with the latter on board to direct the pilot. The potential series is a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Pinnock, who sources say was high on new ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke's talent wish list, is fresh off Starz's critical favorite Counterpart, which was recently canceled after its initial two-season order. His credits include Showtime's Guerilla, Netflix's Top Boy, History's Barbarians Rising and Marcella. He had a minor role in Captain America: The First Avenger. He's repped by Independent Talent Group and Silver Lining Entertainment.

