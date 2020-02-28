Courteney Cox to Topline Starz Horror Comedy 'Shining Vale'

Courteney Cox is headed to Starz.

The Friends, Cougar Town and Scream star will headline a horror comedy pilot called Shining Vale at the premium cabler. The Warner Bros. TV and Lionsgate TV project was written by Trial & Error creator Jeff Astrof, a former Friends writer and story editor, from a story by Astrof and Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan.

Cox will star in the pilot as Patricia "Pat" Phelps, who moves with her family from the city to a small town in which terrible atrocities have happened. No one else seems to notice except Pat, who is convinced she's either depressed or possessed — the symptoms are exactly the same.

"As Starz continues to expand its slate of original comedy series, we are incredibly proud to bring a talented actress such as Courteney Cox to the network to topline Shining Vale,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “Her previous success in the genre combined with her well-honed comedic chops make her the ideal actor to bring Pat to life."

Cox's Pat is a former "wild child" who gained fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel (aka lady porn). Seventeen years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn't written a second novel, she can't remember when she and her husband last had sex and her teenage kids want nothing to do with her. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: a 15-night stand with a hot young artist/musician/handyman neighbor. In a last-ditch effort to save her marriage, she and her family move from the city to a large old house in the suburbs where evil and humor collide.

Shining Vale is the first premium cable project for Cox as a lead actress (she has guest-starred on Shameless and Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow's Web Therapy, both at Showtime). Cox, who will rejoin her Friends for a HBO Max reunion special later this year, is also attached to a scripted project based on Netflix's Last Chance U at Spectrum Originals, and executive produces Facebook Watch's docuseries Nine Months With Courteney Cox. She is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof via his Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford of Merman, and Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Dearbhla Walsh (Traitors) will direct and exec produce the pilot. Senior vp original programming Susan Lewis will oversee for Starz.