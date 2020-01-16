Courtney B. Vance to Star in AMC Legal Thriller '61st Street'

The cable network has also set the cast for its sci-fi romance anthology 'Soulmates.'

Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance has signed on to star in AMC's legal drama 61st Street, from executive producers Peter Moffat and Michael B. Jordan.

The cable network has also cast Malin Akerman, Breaking Bad alum Betsy Brandt and Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in its sci-fi romance anthology Soulmates.

Vance, who's also starring in National Geographic's Genius: Aretha, will star as a Chicago public defender in 61st Street. The series follows Moses Johnson, a promising black high school athlete who's swept up in the city's notoriously corrupt criminal justice system when he's taken by police as a supposed gang member and put in the eye of a storm as cops and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer in a drug bust.

Vance's Franklin Roberts has promise his wife he'll retire soon and spend more time with their teenage son, but he realizes Moses Johnson is the case of a lifetime, one that could upend the entire Chicago judicial system.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the phenomenal Courtney B. Vance returning to the courtroom for 61st Street," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "Courtney is the cornerstone of what’s sure to be a stellar ensemble for this ambitious and highly entertaining drama."

Vance won an Emmy in 2016 for playing defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran in FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. In addition to Genius, he's also set to star in HBO's Lovecraft Country.

AMC picked up 61st Street as a two-season, 16-episode event series. Moffat (HBO's The Night Of, Showtime's Your Honor) and Jordan (Black Panther, Just Mercy) executive produce with Alana Mayo of Jordan's Outlier Society, Hilary Salmon and J. David Shanks.