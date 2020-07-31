Craig Robinson to Star in Peacock Comedy From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Duo (Exclusive)

'Killing It' marks a reunion for the actor behind the NBC comedy's Pontiac Bandit with exec producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

The Pontiac Bandit rides again.

Craig Robinson is re-teaming with Brooklyn Nine-Nine exec producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici for Peacock comedy Killing It.

The comedy explores class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.

Robinson, who has a recurring role on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Jake's (Andy Samberg) friend and nemesis, Doug Judy (aka the Pontiac Bandit), will star in the comedy. Goor and Del Tredici will pen the script for Killing It, which has received a script-to-series commitment from the recently launched streamer. That means if execs like the script, it would trigger a series order and bypass the traditional pilot development process.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator/showrunner Goor and Del Tredici, his No. 2, will exec produce alongside Robinson and his manager, 3 Arts' Mark Schulman. This is the latest collaboration between Robinson and Schulman, who previously worked together on Fox's Ghosted and NBC's Mr. Robinson.

The comedy hails from Universal Television, where Goor is under an overall deal. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation and The Office writer-exec producer also has single-camera comedy Grand Crew in the works as a pilot for NBC that is expected to film when it's safe sometime in the fall.

Killing It is the latest comedy in the works at NBCUniversal's Peacock. The streamer this week also handed out a script-to-series commitment to an untitled comedy starring Damon Wayans Jr. and from a trio of writers behind his former cult hit Happy Endings. Peacock's scripted roster his high on comedy with the likes of NBC import A.P. Bio, reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell and half-hours from prolific in-house producers including Mike Schur and Tina Fey.

Goor is repped by UTA; Del Tredici is with UTA and Rise Management; and Robinson is with UTA and 3 Arts.