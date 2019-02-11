'Crank Yankers' Revived at Comedy Central

Comedy Central is getting into the revival game. With puppets.

The cable channel has ordered a new version of Crank Yankers, in which puppets re-enact crank calls. The new series will run for 20 episodes. Comedy Central has also developing three new scripted series, two of them involving veterans of Broad City.

Jimmy Kimmel and original series co-creators Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison will executive produce the new version, along with Crank Yankers and South Park veteran (and Kimmel's brother) Jonathan Kimmel, who will serve as showrunner.

The show is the first project from Jimmy Kimmel's recently formed Kimmelot production company.

"Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make," said Kimmel. "Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again. At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you."

The original Crank Yankers ran from 2002-05 on Comedy Central and for one more season in 2007 on MTV2. It featured Kimmel, Carolla and a host of other performers crank-calling people and re-created one side of the calls with puppets. The new version will be updated for the digital era and feature pranks on phones, social media, e-sports platforms and other venues.

The revival continues a trend toward reboots and revivals at Viacom, Comedy Central's parent company. Following the success of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV is reviving The Hills, and a new version of The Real World from MTV Studios is headed for Facebook Watch. The network is also working on a new version of the scripted series Undressed.

Comedy Central's development projects are:

– How to Be a Couple, from Broad City writer Naomi Ekperigin and Andy Beckerman. It is based on their real lives (Ekperigin will also star) and follows an interracial couple in a wild polyamourous affair with their careers. Annie Mebane (The Goldbergs) will be the showrunner.

– The Chameleon, starring comedian Matteo Lane, about a talented yet chronically broke performer who stumbles into the world of covert operations and international espionage.

– A series based on comedian and writer Samantha Irby's memoir Meaty, with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer) executive producing. The project, previously in development at FX, follows twenty-something Sam as she tries to laugh her way through failed relationships, an identity crisis, her sexuality and a Crohn's disease diagnosis. Irby is repped by UTA and The Friedrich Agency.