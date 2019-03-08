'Crashing' Canceled at HBO After 3 Seasons

The Pete Holmes comedy will reach an end point in Sunday's finale, executive producer Judd Apatow says.

Sunday's season finale of Crashing will also serve as a series ender.

HBO has canceled the Pete Holmes comedy after three seasons. Executive producer Judd Apatow shared the news on Conan on Thursday, and HBO has confirmed the cancellation to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Well, it's not really canceled," Apatow said in response to a question from host Conan O'Brien. "We're just going to stop making it."

"What stopped you from making more?" O'Brien asked.

"They told us we should never make any more [episodes]," Apatow replied.

Crashing told the semiautobiographical story of Holmes' attempts to become a stand-up comic, taking its title from his character's habit of sleeping on friends' and other comedians' couches after his wife divorces him. A number of well-known comics appeared as themselves, including Sarah Silverman, Artie Lange, Jeff Ross, Hannibal Buress, Whitney Cummings, John Mulaney, Ray Romano and Amy Schumer.

The regular cast includes Lauren Lapkus, George Basil, Jamie Lee, Zach Cherry, Dov Davidoff, Jermaine Fowler and Aparna Nancherla. Holmes created the series and executive produces with Apatow, Judah Miller and Igor Srubshchik.

The audience for Crashing has actually grown slightly this season, at least in Nielsen's linear ratings. The show, which has always been a niche player for HBO, is averaging 369,000 viewers for initial airings, up from 353,000 for season two. Replays and multiplatform viewing for HBO series increases their audience several times over.

Video of Apatow discussing the show on Conan is below.