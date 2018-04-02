'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' to End With Season 4, Rachel Bloom Says

The CW announced the renewal Monday but has yet to confirm the show's endgame.

The end of the road for The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is in sight.

On Monday, the younger-skewing broadcast network announced that Crazy will return for a fourth run in the 2018-19 season. And, according to its star and co-creator, Rachel Bloom, that fourth run will be its final season.

"Just turned on my Wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," Bloom tweeted Monday.

The CW declined comment on if season four will indeed be the show's endgame. A formal announcement on that is expected to come closer to May's upfronts, when the broadcast networks pitch their schedules to Madison Avenue ad buyers.

Still, that Crazy would end with its fourth season should come as no surprise. Following the season one finale, Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter that her "ideal number" of seasons is "around four."

What Crazy lacked in overall viewers, the series, which was originally developed as a half-hour comedy for CW corporate sibling Showtime, made up for with critical and awards season love. One of the lowest-rated series on broadcast, Crazy has been an Emmy player for its original music and choreography, and Bloom won a Golden Globe for her starring role, among other accolades.

Next season could see also The CW wrap Jane the Virgin after star Gina Rodriguez recently said the series would return for a "final season." A formal announcement on that could also come in May.

Next season will see The CW expand to a sixth night of originals (on Sundays). All told, the network renewed 10 shows Monday and has a record nine pilots as well as a spinoff of The Originals in contention for 2018-19. Still to be determined are the fates of The 100 and iZombie, with rookies Valor and Life Sentence both considered unlikely to return.

