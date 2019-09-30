'Crazy Rich Asians' Actress Joins Kaley Cuoco's HBO Max Drama

HBO Max has found the first of Kaley Cuoco's fellow passengers on drama series The Flight Attendant.

Sonoya Mizuno (Crazy Rich Asians, Ex Machina) will be a series regular alongside Cuoco in the thriller, the latter's follow-up to The Big Bang Theory. The WarnerMedia streaming platform picked up the series in July as part of a hefty new deal Cuoco signed with WarnerMedia's Warner Bros. Television Group.

The Flight Attendant, based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, will star Cuoco as the title character, Cassie, who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened. Mizuno will play Miranda, a savvy and potentially dangerous businesswoman Cassie meets in Bangkok.

In addition to Crazy Rich Asians, Mizuno starred with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone in Netflix's Maniac last year. She also plays the lead role in FX's Devs, from Ex Machina director Alex Garland, which is due to premiere in 2020.

Cuoco is also an executive producer of The Flight Attendant via her Yes, Norman banner. Prolific producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions also executive produce the Warner Bros. TV series, along with writer and showrunner Steve Yockey, co-showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin and director Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me), who's helming the first two episodes. Yes, Norman's Suzanne McCormack is a co-EP.

The Flight Attendant is one of a dozen original series greenlit at HBO Max, which WarnerMedia plans to launch in spring 2020. The service will also feature library content from WarnerMedia properties, including The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Game of Thrones and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, among many others.