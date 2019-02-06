4:00pm PT by Rick Porter

'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan Snags Comedy Pilot Order at CBS

The network has also added two more comedy pilots to its slate.
CBS has ordered three more comedy pilots, including one co-created by Kevin Kwan, the author ofCrazy Rich Asians.

Kwan and David Sangalli are writing The Emperor of Malibu, a multi-camera show about the son of a Chinese billionaire who gets engaged to an American woman. When his outrageous family gets wind of the engagement, they descend on the couple to win their son back and test-drive the American dream.

Lee and Sangalli — who are also working on a drama series for Amazon and STX Entertainment — will alos executive produce the Warner Bros. TV pilot (the studio released Crazy Rich Asians and has greenlit a sequel). Michelle Nader (2 Broke Girls), Christina Lee (Search Party) and Danielle Stokdyk are also exec producers; Nader and Lee will be showrunners if the pilot goes to series.

The Emperor of Malibu is the second network pilot to star Asian characters this pilot season; ABC also has a father-daughter show based on star and co-creator Hannah Simone's relationship with her Indian-American father.

Crazy Rich Asians opened at No. 1 at the box office in August and went on to gross $238.5 million worldwide against a budget of $30 million.

The other pilots are:

- Our House, a family comedy from writer Brendan O'Brien, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios. It follows a devoted mom and dad who are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got — an effort complicated by her insane parents and siblings coming back into the picture. Nick Stoller and Conor Welch also exec produce

- The Unicorn, from creators Bill Martin and Mike Schiff (Fam) and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed, who's exec producing. It's about a widower who's ready to move on from the toughest year of his life, only to realize he's unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own — and equally unprepared for the dating world where, to his shock, he's a hot commodity. Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor and Wendi Trilling also executive produce the CBS Studios show.

 

