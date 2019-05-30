'Creepshow' Reboot Adds Tricia Helfer, David Arquette, Dana Gould

Horror icon Tom Savini has also joined the Shudder anthology as director of an episode.

The Creepshow series reboot at Shudder is filling out its cast with three new additions, and a horror legend has signed on to direct an episode.

Tricia Helfer, David Arquette and comedian and Simpsons writer Dana Gould will star in installments of the horror anthology, based on the 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George Romero. They join the previously cast Adrienne Barbeau — who also appeared in the film — Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell.

Additionally, Tom Savini, who did the special makeup effects on the movie (along with the original Friday the 13th and Dawn of the Dead), will direct an episode called "By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain." It's based on a story by King's son Joe Hill and adapted by comics writer and frequent Hill collaborator Jason Ciaramella (The Cape, Thumbprint).

"There wouldn’t be a Creepshow without Tom Savini,” said showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead). "His mark on the horror industry and unflinching approach to special effects makeup did more for the genre than anything since the invention of fake blood. Tom has always been a visionary and his love of cinema and making movies is felt in every frame of his episode. I’m honored to have my friend as a big part of the team."

Said Savini, "Having done all the creepy, monstrous, gory effects in the original movie, I am indescribably overjoyed to come full circle now directing an episode of this Creepshow series."

Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, an upcoming arc on Van Helsing) will star in a story called "Lydia Layne's Better Half," in which a powerful woman denies a promotion to her protege and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout. It's written by Harrison, based on a story by Harrison and Nicotero, and directed by Roxanne Benjamin.

Arquette (the Scream franchise) will star in "Times Is Tough in Musky Holler," about a small town whose leaders once ruled through intimidation and now get their comeuppance. It's directed by Harrison and written by John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story.

"Skincrawlers" will star Gould in a tale about a man who considers a new weight-loss treatment that has unexpected complications. Benjamin directs a script by Paul Dini and John Langford.

The six-episode Creepshow, featuring two stories per episode, is set to premiere on the AMC Networks-owned Shudder later in 2019.