'Creepshow' Renewed for Season 2 on AMC's Shudder

Like any self-respecting horror franchise, Creepshow is headed for a sequel.

AMC Networks' streaming platform Shudder has renewed the show for a second season. The pickup comes just ahead of the show's first-season finale, scheduled to debut at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Thursday — Halloween night. A date and episode count for season two haven't been set.

"Creepshow has met every expectation we had for Shudder's first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board," said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. "[Showrunner] Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that's unlike anything else on TV, and we're thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season."

The series has earned positive reviews from critics, and AMC Networks says Creepshow, Shudder's first original scripted series, has helped drive record growth for the horror- and thriller-focused streaming platform.

"For me, Creepshow has been a true labor of love," said Walking Dead veteran Nicotero. "To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero's visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn't be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight."

The first season of Creepshow has featured stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau (who also appeared in the 1982 movie), Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls. Each episode features two stories; the show has featured adaptations of tales by King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale and Josh Malerman, among others.

The series comes from the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment and Striker Entertainment. Executive producers are Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Eric Woods for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani for Taurus Entertainment; and Russell Binder for Striker Entertainment. Striker's Marc Mostman is co-EP.