'Creepshow' Star Adrienne Barbeau Joins Series Reboot

Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell will also star in the first episode of Shudder's horror anthology based on the 1982 film.

The Creepshow anthology series at Shudder is reaching back to its source material for its first bit of casting.

Adrienne Barbeau, who starred in the 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George Romero, will appear in the first episode of the series on the AMC Networks-owned streaming service. She'll be joined by Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) and Tobin Bell (the Saw franchise) in the episode, which is based on King's story "Gray Matter."

Showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) will direct the episode. The series is set to premiere later in 2019.

"I feel I'm in great company getting the opportunity to direct a story written by Steve," said Nicotero. “Between Salem's Lot, Pet Sematary and The Stand, I've always found his stories rich in relatable characters forced into supernatural situations beyond their control — the everyday person's primal fears. To visualize 'Gray Matter' for Creepshow with the help of Adrienne, Giancarlo and Tobin was about as good as it gets for a horror fan from Pittsburgh."

There's also one other familiar face returning from the films: The Creep. Shudder shared a first look at the skeletal figure, who introduced the stories in the 1982 movie and its sequel in 1987.

"Gray Matter," first published in 1973 and included in King's Night Shift, tells the story of two small-town old-timers, Doc and Chief, who brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after they see his terrified son at a convenience store. Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter) adapted King's story.

Barbeau's casting on the series comes 37 years after she starred in a segment of the 1982 film called "The Crate." "I was thrilled when Greg asked me to join the Creepshow world once again," she said. "And then working with Tobin and Giancarlo, with Greg as our director, well, that was the icing on the cake — no, not that cake. Oh, you know what I mean."

The six-episode series will feature two segments per show. Previously announced segments include "By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain" by Joe Hill, "House of the Head" by Josh Malerman (Bird Box), "The Companion" by Joe Lansdale, "The Man in the Suitcase" by Christopher Buehlman, "All Hallows Eve" by Bruce Jones, "Night of the Paw" by John Esposito and "Bad Wolf Down" by Rob Schrab.

In addition to Nicotero, Creepshow's executive producers are Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Eric Woods of the Cartel; Brian Witten of Nicotero's Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani of Taurus Entertainment; and Russell Binder of Striker Entertainment. Striker's Marc Mostman is a co-exec producer.

Creepshow joins a growing list of episodic anthology series that includes the just-launched Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access, Netflix's Black Mirror and an upcoming Amazing Stories remake from Apple.