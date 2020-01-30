TV Ratings: 'Criminal Minds' Jumps, Harry and Meghan Specials Finish in a Tie

Criminal Minds delivered season-high ratings for CBS on Wednesday, helped by a stronger than usual lead-in and also likely by NBC giving its Chicago shows the night off. Dueling specials about the British royal family on Fox and ABC drew nearly identical audiences.

Nearing the midpoint of its final season, Criminal Minds averaged 5.88 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, up from same-day season averages of 4.6 million and 0.7. CBS' annual Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials special led off the night with 7.15 million viewers and a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo, leading the broadcast networks in both measures. At 10 p.m., SWAT had its third-largest total audience of the season with 4.41 million viewers and tied its season high in the demo at 0.7.

Fox's TMZ-produced Harry and Meghan: Royals in Crisis, airing at 8 p.m., and ABC News' 10 p.m. special Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Crown each earned a 0.5 among adults 18-49. ABC's special had a slightly larger overall audience, drawing 3.44 million people to 3.31 million for the Fox hour.

ABC's The Goldbergs ticked up in adults 18-49 for the second week in a row, posting a 0.9 in the demo. Schooled held steady at 0.7, and Single Parents came down a little to 0.5 following a Modern Family rerun. Fox aired comedy repeats following its special. The CW's Riverdale (0.2 in adults 18-49) and Nancy Drew (0.1) were both even with last week.

CBS topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating. ABC and NBC tied for second at 0.6. Univision followed with 0.5, and Fox and Telemundo tied with 0.4 each. The CW drew a 0.2.

